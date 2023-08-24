CNN’s Tapper: Trump Likely Back on Twitter for ‘Fundraising Help’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Thursday during his network’s coverage of Donald Trump’s arrest in Fulton County, GA that the former president likely returned to Twitter, recently rebranded as X, with his first post since January 2021, to fundraise.

Tapper said, “Donald Trump is never one to go softly into that good night. He is responding on Truth Social. Tell us what he’s saying.”

Co-host Dana Bash said, “Well, he’s responding on Truth Social. He’s also responding on Twitter.”

Tapper said, “This is basically the same thing he posted on Truth Social, which is a fundraising appeal, defiance, election lies, et cetera.”

He added, “It’s interesting, though, I have to say, I wonder, he has refused to post on Twitter, which is now known as X. He has refused to do that because he wants to bring attention to his own social media platform, Truth Social and also defiance, I guess since they kicked him off. It’s interesting that he is tweeting or whatever it’s called today, Xing, because it makes me wonder, A is that kind of an acknowledgment that Truth Social isn’t doing it? Or B, that they need the fundraising help?”

Co-host Abby Phillip said, “Yeah, it’s the money, right?”

Tapper said, “Yeah, they need the fundraising help. They need to go where the people are.”

