McCarthy: Democrats ‘Very Concerned’ About Biden Impeachment

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) laid out the prospects of an impeachment inquiry once Congress returns from August recess.

According to the California Republican, some Democrats were “very concerned” about the impeachment prospects.

“What other evidence are you seeking in order to bring that? Do you need more evidence to prove to your members? Do you have the votes for an inquiry?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Well, we have been out on summer recess right now working in the district. When we go back, we will discuss this. But we find new information each week. We did not know about the whistle-blowers coming forth. We did not know of all these times that the president lied to the American public. Each step we take contradicts what the Bidens had said before. Could you imagine being a sitting vice president, and your family’s members set up 20 shell companies? They don’t — American companies don’t do that. And then they deal with foreign countries, that you have got 16 of 17 payments from Romania while you’re vice president. And then we have the vice president, now president, claiming that he utilized American tax dollars to withhold from Ukraine to get a prosecutor fired.”

“We just recently found out during break from a business partner with Hunter Biden that they were being pressured when they were on that board to try to do something about that prosecutor, he continued. “So there’s a lot of questions still. And to be able to get the answers to these questions, you would need an impeachment inquiry to empower Congress, Republicans and Democrats, to be able to get the answers that the American people deserve to know. I have had Democrats now tell me they’re very concerned because they back this president based upon what he told America. And with each turn, we find that is not true.”

