Pence: I’m ‘Confident’ After the Debate that Trump Will Not Be the Nominee

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a candidate for the GOP nomination, said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that that he was “confident” former President Donald Trump would not be the 2024 GOP nomination.

Pence said, “Well, look, I signed a pledge to be on that stage to say I would support the Republican nominee. I remain confident, more confident after Wednesday night, that Republican nominee will not be the former president.”

He continued, “We’re going to give the American people the standard bearer for the GOP that’s going to be able to lead us to victory against Joe Biden and the radical left. You know, I raised man hand just to say that I’ll support the Republican nominee because, Nancy, I could never support Joe Biden. I mean, Joe Biden’s policies have been disastrous. He and his family are under an ethical cloud themselves.”

Pence added, “Joe Biden has trampled on the Constitution of the United States. He’s failed to faithfully execute our laws at the Southern border of the United States. He created the worst crisis in American history. The student loan giveaway he was going to ask truck drivers to pay their taxes to pay off the student loans of graduate students was potentially an unconstitutional power grab that I rejected. I’ll support the Republican nominee.”

