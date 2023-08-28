Jacksonville Councilwoman Pittman: Shooting Vigil Crowd Needed to ‘Calm Down’ — ‘Yesterday Was Not About’ DeSantis

Jacksonville, FL Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman (D) said Monday on CNN’s “New Central” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) should not have been booed by the crowd at a vigil after a shooting in a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Saturday.

When the governor was booed by the crowd, Pittman said, “It’s ain’t about parties today. A bullet doesn’t know a party.”

Anchor Boris Sanchez said, “A bullet doesn’t know a party. The governor was getting heckled, and you stood up to essentially quiet those people down. Yet, councilwoman, there are critics who say that Florida’s governor has enacted policies that created an environment that allowed this kind of attack to take place. Whether on guns or on race. What is your response to those critics?”

Pittman said, “I had no idea that the governor was coming. The emcee of the event for that day called him up. He was just only was supposed to have been acknowledged as being there. That vigil that we did yesterday was not about the governor. And I will say I don’t support any of the stances or policies that the governor has implemented. You know, my concern yesterday was about the families. It was not a political ploy for me and our community. It was about focusing on the families that was there and the hatred pthat had come to their community. And so I just want to make myself clear: I wanted the audience to calm down because I wanted him to sit down, and I wanted it to be the event that was for the residents and the community that had come together for unity. That’s what that event was about, not the governor.”

