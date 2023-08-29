GOP Rep. D’Esposito: Adams Bragged About Being a Sanctuary City, Wasn’t Ready When that Policy Attracted Migrants

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) said that New York City’s issues with handling the surge of migrants into the city are demonstrating that New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) had “no plan in place for when this city needed to actually be a sanctuary,” despite touting the city’s sanctuary city policy.

Host Elizabeth MacDonald asked, “How are New York Democrats going to handle this, how is the Democrat Party going to handle this nationwide?”

D’Esposito answered, “I think the answer is, they’re not handling it, that’s the problem. When Mayor Adams was running for office, he touted the fact that New York City was a sanctuary city, but the fact is, is that there was no plan in place for when this city needed to actually be a sanctuary, and that’s what we’re seeing now. You’re seeing New Yorkers from all political parties, they’re angry. … So, the message is clear, this isn’t a partisan issue. This is an American issue. The fact of the matter is that Secretary Mayorkas and our president and the administration — the Biden administration, they are [in] clear dereliction of duty. They’re not doing what they’re supposed to. The Republicans in the House of Representatives passed the Secure the Border Act back in May, which would have brought money and will bring money for infrastructure and technology on the southern border, it’ll hire more Customs and Border Patrol agents, but we don’t see it moving forward. Why? Because the Biden administration and our border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, are saying that the border is secure and there [are] no issues.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett