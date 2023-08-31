Hochul: Sheltering Migrants Is Global ‘Invitation’ ‘to Come’ — We’re Working to Get Migrants Jobs They Want, Housing

During an interview with Spectrum News NY1 on Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that the Biden administration will work to help migrants in New York “find a path so these individuals can get what they came here for, the ability to be independent,” and provide housing vouchers. Hochul also said that applying New York City’s right to shelter law to migrants for an unlimited period, “is basically an open invitation to the world to come to New York City. And you can see, the city is crushed under the weight of this.”

Hochul said, “I reinforced my message, which I said back with labor leaders and government leaders and business leaders and the mayor back in May: Let them work, find a path so these individuals can get what they came here for, the ability to be independent, out of the shelters, as well as that humanitarian crisis can be converted into a solution for the other crisis we’re experiencing in New York, which is a severe worker shortage.”

She added, “I have pressed the White House to find a path so that we can get more people working. They are starting tomorrow with an app notification for people who have applied to come into this country under the CBP app. They think that’s going to address a significant number of people, to tell them, you need to apply for work status or you are already eligible. So, we’ll work with them. This is a path to deal with some of the people in the shelters. It’s not the ultimate solution.”

Hochul further stated, “And we took away a plan to also get support from agencies…housing vouchers from HUD, so we can move people entitled to vouchers out of the shelters to make more room, support for education — educating these children is going to be expensive, what other help can we get from the federal government for education for the children? HHS, can you help us with vaccinations and screenings for different illnesses? Help us with that, and they’re going to help with that area as well.”

Later, she added, “I have told the White House, that this is a problem where people want to come to New York City. There is an interpretation that the right to shelter in New York City says that this right is available for people, whatever country they come from, for an unlimited time. I don’t think that’s the original intent, and I don’t think that’s what New Yorkers expect. We are a state of immigrants, we’re proud of that. But the difference is that the immigrants who’ve come before, many have been able to work right away and take care of themselves and did not need shelter. That’s the difference right now. So, we have to talk about that interpretation, which is basically an open invitation to the world to come to New York City. And you can see, the city is crushed under the weight of this.”

