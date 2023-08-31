Sununu: We’ve Got to Move McConnell, Feinstein Out of Leadership Positions

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) needed to be moved out of their leadership roles.

Sununu said, “Senator McConnell has done a phenomenal job. I think as you said rightly so it’s all concern. Everyone wants the best for him. This is a guy who works incredibly hard, but when you have multiple episodes like this, his age is involved and there’s something else there. As the doctor just mentioned two episodes in five weeks, So I think he and his staff are going to have to have a hard discussion about it.”

He added, “Let’s remember this isn’t just Leader McConnell, obviously we have great concern for him, we have the senator from California.”

Sununu concluded, “Obviously age is playing a role in Washington right now and not in a positive way, unfortunately. So there’s just an opportunity here to say, okay, no hard feelings, it’s health, age, we’ve got to move you out of a leadership position and bring another voice in. There’s lots of folks that can do these jobs. And these folks have done a very good job for their constituents and the country, but we say thank you and bring in some new leadership.”

