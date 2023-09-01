NYT’s Haberman: GA Gov. Kemp’s Attacks on Trump ‘Really Striking’

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R-GA) attacks on former President Donald Trump were “really striking.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KAITLAN COLLINS: We have been talking about what Kemp said today basically resisting efforts by Trump and his allies to have a special session to investigate Fani Willis. There was another thing he said about Trump and the way he’s running his campaign, without mentioning Trump by name, that was really notable.

KEMP: I could tell you that as long as I am governor, we are going to stay focused on issues that help all Georgians. That is the way you win races, that is the way you move forward. Things like cutting taxes, doing two billion dollar tax rebates, suspending the gas tax, that saved our families, and our businesses 1. 7 billion dollars, teacher pay raises, law enforcement pay raises, going after street gangs, not focusing on the poast of some grifter’s scam that somebody is doing to help them raise a few dollars into campaign account.

COLLINS: Grifter’s scam, I mean?

HABERMAN: It’s subtle. But if you listen closely, you can figure out what he’s talking about. That is? So, I actually hadn’t heard that clip, until you just played it. It’s really, really striking. And it’s striking on a couple of fronts. Kemp is someone, as you know, who not only resisted Donald Trump’s efforts, to subvert the election results, in 2020. He is somebody, who has repeatedly pushed back, on this, over the last two years. And he is someone, who defeated a Trump attempt, to try to take him down, in a primary. And so, it is meaningful coming from him, because he is a Republican, who donors are focused on, who some Republican voters are focused on, as a future face of the party.