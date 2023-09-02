Hawaii Gov.: ‘Possible’ Different Decisions Could’ve Prevented Loss, Won’t Say Maui Officials Were Asleep at Wheel

During a portion of an interview with CBS News aired on Friday’s broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) stated that the fires in Hawaii were “A tragic natural disaster,” and that “if other decisions were made, it is possible that we wouldn’t have had such loss.” But he doesn’t want to say officials were asleep at the wheel or if Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen should resign because “we should really get to all of the facts,” and deciding to resign “is a deeply personal discussion for any Mayor and his or her constituents to have.”

CBS News National Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti asked, “Is it time for the Mayor to resign? What are your thoughts?”

Green responded, “My first thoughts are, we should really get to all of the facts, whatever they may be, good or bad. That is a deeply personal discussion for any Mayor and his or her constituents to have.”

Vigliotti then asked, “Were they asleep at the wheel?”

Green said, “I don’t know if I should use those words.”

Vigliotti then followed up, “If you wouldn’t use those words, what words would you use?”

Green responded, “A tragic natural disaster, that, if other decisions were made, it is possible that we wouldn’t have had such loss.”

