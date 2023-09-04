Ana Navarro: DeSantis Came Across Nationally as ‘Awkward, Anti-Social, Not Really Having Friends’

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro said Monday on “News Central” that durning his campaign, 2024 presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has come across nationally as “awkward, anti-social, not really having friends.”

Navarro said, “Listen, I don’t like Ron DeSantis. It’s no secret ,but I think he has been an effective leader when it comes to disaster management. I think that through the hurricanes here, through the building collapse in Surfside and South Florida he has been good at that. I recognize that. I like that from him. It’s one of the few things I like. For some reason instead of focusing on the positive Florida story, he’s focused on DEI and CRT and ESG. He’s focused on banning the alphabet for God sakes. That is ridiculous. That doesn’t get your gas tank full. That doesn’t let you feed your family. That doesn’t help you pay your bills. That doesn’t help you get health insurance.”

She continued, “That’s what he’s focused on and he sounds like a broken one-song record. It’s not getting him anywhere. The greatest problem Ron DeSantis has, though, is not what he’s going to leverage or what he’s not going to leverage. The greatest problem DeSantis has is Ron DeSantis.”

Navarro added, “The same way Tim Scott is widely liked by his colleagues and by people, is seen as a good guy and a nice guy, Ron DeSantis is seen as awkward, anti-social, not really having friends, whiney and not somebody anybody wants to go have a beer with, right? That I don’t know how Ron DeSantis changes. Not at this point. You only get one chance to make a first impression and he’s made that first impression as a guy who was anything but likeable.”

