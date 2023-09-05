Christie: Majority of Republicans Don’t Approve of Trump’s Conduct

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he believed a majority of Republicans disapprove of former President Donald Trump’s conduct.

Christie said, “I think the distinction a lot of these voters are making, and I’ve heard this on the campaign trail is that they believe that the charges were politically motivated. But a lot of those 68% I suspect don’t approve of the conduct. I think that’s where the difference is ultimately going to be made here, is that people have differing opinions about whether the Justice Department has approached this in a way that is fair or unfair to Donald Trump.”

He continued, “The Hunter Biden case plays into that as well. But when I ask people to pull back the underlying conduct, is that what they want from the president of the United States, a good majority of those people say no. So I think that’s where the distinction will be. Maybe they can start to ask the question a little differently.”

Christie added, “There is a big divide between men and women on this issue too. I’m seeing a large number, probably two-thirds to one-third at my town hall meetings women to men. I think women in much larger numbers have abandoned him. If you look at that poll that came out, the Wall Street Journal poll, 62% of Independents say they won’t vote for him. Well, if 62% of Independent won’t vote for him, he is not winning the general election. ”

