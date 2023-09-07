CNN’s Avlon: Biden Could Help Fix Migrant Crisis by ‘Enforcing Asylum Laws’ — Can’t Blindly Trust Asylum Seekers

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” CNN host and Senior Political Analyst John Avlon stated that the Biden administration could help fix the migrant crisis in places like New York City if they would “start enforcing asylum laws on the books.” Because “Not everyone’s a legitimate asylum seeker. You shouldn’t just take them at their word” and the laws need to be enforced more strictly.

Avlon said that a comprehensive immigration reform package that Biden has supported would be the best solution, but if Congress won’t act, “there are two ideas that I think the Biden administration can and should do: One, there’s a thing called temporary — TPS (Temporary Protected Status)…and that is something that can be applied to Venezuelans, who are the first wave of these immigrants, that would reduce some of the pressure. The second thing is, start enforcing asylum laws on the books. Not everyone’s a legitimate asylum seeker. You shouldn’t just take them at their word. Some folks are coming here for a better life. That’s a great American story, but it’s not reflective of the reason asylum seeker laws are in place. So, those need to be enforced more strictly. And then you should look at some of the work requirements, which are currently 180 days. Those things can be done without congressional approval. The Biden administration should be taking the lead and listening to Adams on this.”

