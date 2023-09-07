Tuberville: ‘Wrong’ to Associate Me with Terrorism, Communism

Tuesday, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), a member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, of “aiding and abetting communists and other autocratic regimes.”

Del Toro made the claim because of Tuberville’s hold on the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of military flag officers over the Department of Defense’s recently implemented policy on abortion.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Tuberville responded to Del Toro and offered no indication he would release the hold.

“Joining us now is Senator Tommy Tuberville. Senator, you’re aiding and abetting the enemy now because you actually are holding firm against what they consider to be crucial to the mission of our military, which is access to abortion,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Your response to this?”

“Well, Laura, I grew up in a military family,” Tuberville replied. “My dad was career military, died on active duty. There’s no bigger fan of the military than me up here. I’m on Armed Services Committee. I didn’t think I’d come up here and ever be associated with terrorism and communism as a United States Senator. No, that’s wrong. This is coming from the talking heads of the White House. These guys, I know them, all the secretaries I know, I’ve dealt with them, had them in my office, they’re good guys, but they’re using the words that’s coming from the White House.”

“Nobody has told them no in three years, OK,” he continued. “They are not used to saying — you mean, we can’t get our way here? They’re not getting their way. And I told Secretary Austin this almost a year ago. If you do this, I’m going to block your generals and admirals from promotion. They didn’t believe me. They put all this into effect. And as you said, I can hold just so many of them. If they bring them one at a time, they could get them all they want. But the problem is, as you said, they don’t want bad votes.”

