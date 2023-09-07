Warren: ‘Shameful’ Tuberville Is ‘Undermining Our National Security’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that her colleague Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was undermining national security by holding promotions in the military over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Warren said, “What Senator Tuberville is doing is undermining our national security. This is what the Secretary of Defense says, this is what all of the defense experts say.”

She continued, “I was recently over in NATO, I’m the head of the Personnel Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I was talking with our folks who were on the front lines in the negotiations to help support Ukraine and working with our NATO allies. And one of the things they talked about is how Senator Tuberville’s nine months so far hold on promotions, means there are places where we don’t have the white person in the room, or we don’t have anyone in the room to be able to negotiate, and that is being replicated all around the world. No head of the Fifth Fleet, no head of the Seventh Fleet, no head of Cyber Command, soon to be no head of the Joint Chiefs, this undermines our national security.”

Warren added, “It’s becoming a little bit of a political hot seat for him to defend holding up their promotions for this long, now he goes on the attack after our military. That is not only dangerous, it is shameful.”

