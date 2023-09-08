Newsom: I Won’t Run in 2024, Kamala Harris the Natural Successor to Biden

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Vice President Kamala Harris was the natural successor to President Joe Biden should he not run in 2024 during a preview clip of an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of “Meet the Press” on NBC.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Filing deadlines haven’t passed. If President Biden doesn’t run, why shouldn’t we consider you a likely candidate?”

Newsom said, “Well, I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up, and the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass and I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run. President Biden is going to run, and we’re looking forward to getting him reelected. I think there has been so much wallowing in the last few months and hammering in this respect but we are gearing up for the campaign we are looking forward to it.”

Todd asked, “You hear these calls. What do you say to donors who are wallowing?”

Newsom said, “Time to move on. Let’s go.”

Todd asked, “Am I supposed to interpret that comment about the vice president that if some reason the president doesn’t run everyone rallies around her?”

Newsom said, “It’s the Biden-Harris administration. Maybe I’m a little old-fashioned about presidents and vice presidents. I was a lieutenant governor so I’m a little subjective.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN