Pelosi: I’m Running Again to Make Sure ‘Our Flag Is Still There’

H

Pelosi said, “I have to address the needs of my district who have been generous to me and in enabling me to become the first woman Speaker of the House, and that’s a little bit of time away from home, as well as now meeting their needs. So that would that would be my first call on whether I would run or not. My other responsibility is to save our democracy, which we all have to protect and defend. That’s the oath we take. Now, my whole theme on all of this is our flag is still there. Our flag, that’s in the national anthem.”

She continued, “You know, I’m from Baltimore, I’m proud of the national anthem being written in Baltimore, and everybody cheers towards the end, but I cheer when they say, proof through the night our flag is still there. And that’s what we have to do. Make sure that people know our flag is still there with liberty and justice for all, and that’s the role I intend to play.”

Pelosi added, “I’ve said to people about elections, if you want to win the election, you have to make a decision to win, and then you have to make every decision in favor of winning. So I’ve made my decision in favor of winning. I don’t want to see any underutilized resources, any wasted time or any regrets the day after the election that we all didn’t do everything in our power to protect and defend, to make sure that our flag is still there with liberty and justice for all.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN