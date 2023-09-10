Cassidy: President Biden Should ‘Release a Full, Neurological Evaluation’

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden should release a “full neurological evaluation” of his cognitive ability.

Cassidy said, “Shouldn’t there be transparency? Shouldn’t President Biden release a full neurological evaluation to his cognitive ability and whomever else? You picked a person.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “It’s one thing if it’s something voters should demand, but is it something that should be in the Constitution?”

Cassidy said, “I don’t know if it should be the Constitution, but it certainly should be the House rule.”

Todd said, “Well we, House rules get violated all of the time.”

Cassidy said, “I get that. I would be okay with that. I think if you want to be the president of the United States or Senator or House member, then there is a responsibility over and above that of just operating yourself. You have to show that you have clarity.”

Todd said, “Wouldn’t it be nice to say, show us your tax returns and medical records? Almost standardized with those things?”

Cassidy said, “I think that would be reasonable, too, because if the voter is going to make a decision, we have to give her as much information as we possibly can.”

