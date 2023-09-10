Fauci: ‘There Are a Number of Studies that Show that Masks Actually Do Work’

Former White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there were “a number of studies that show that masks actually do work” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Anchor Jon Karl said, “There’s a new study out that suggests that masks were actually not effective, at least not in a global sense, in containing the pandemic. What is your sense looking back at all of this? Did masks prove to be less effective than you anticipated?”

Fauci said, “You know, Jon, some of the studies are confusing. The study that has been quoted a lot and causing a lot of confusion is this Cochrane Study which even the people who run the Cochrane Study say that that study can be misleading because people have commented on that study saying absolutely masks don’t work, which is absolutely not the case because there are a number of studies that show that masks actually do work.”

He added, “There’s a lot of confusion when you take a broad series of studies, and you look at them in a meta-analysis. Only a couple of those studies have been specifically looking at COVID. You have to be careful that that study can be very, very misleading. It’s a lot of good data that masks work.”

Karl said, “You’ve also said we’re not going to go back to the time of the federal mask mandates. That’s the thing of the past.

Fauci said, “I don’t see that in the future at all. I can see that if we get a significant uptick in cases that, you may see the recommendation that masks be used under certain circumstances and indoor, crowded settings, but I don’t see them, certainly not federal mandates.”

