Mace: Biden Impeachment Is ‘Window Dressing,’ It’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the impeachment of President Joe Biden was “window dressing.”

Guest Host Dagen McDowell said, “So there are two things on the Republicans’ plate in the House come Tuesday. It’s not just the impeachment inquiry, but also funding the government, a potential continuing resolution as you tackle the funding the government and the appropriations bills. Those are push and pull, if you will. I know that among the House Freedom Caucus, other conservatives have urged Speaker McCarthy to force deeper spending cuts, attach GOP priorities to any short or long-term bill that the likes of Matt Gaetz, he wants an impeachment inquiry.”

She continued. “Some people feel that the impeachment inquiry is being kind of dangled as a carrot, as a shiny object in order to get a just a continuing resolution pushed through. How does this play out in getting at least the government funded in the short run?”

Mace said, “Well, impeachment is just window dressing. It’s not going to go anywhere. We need real spending cuts. We need real measures. I mean, and when we look at the potential for a government shutdown in the next couple of weeks, it’ll happen before October, if it happens at all. That is a real risk right now.”

She added, “A lot of folks on the right are going to want to blame Biden and Democrats on the left, but I got to tell you, we’re here today because both sides, Republicans and Democrats, have spent into oblivion.”

