Manchin: Biden ‘Rewarding Areas’ Where We’re ‘Dependent on Unreliable Supply Chains’ with Inflation Reduction Act

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that while he thinks there are some positives from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration is “dispersing more out and rewarding areas where we are still dependent on unreliable supply chains.”

Manchin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “The IRA bill was the only one that was done in a partisan way, because of the laws that we have here and the rules of how we conduct ourselves. But I can assure you, writing that energy portion, I was concerned about energy security. We’re producing more energy today, Neil, than we ever have. So, it’s working from that standpoint. But there’s a lot of implementation that I disagree with –.”

Host Neil Cavuto then cut in to say, “It could work a lot better, right? It could work a lot more and those numbers would be a lot higher if not for the president, and, many argue, sir, your party’s opposition to a lot of oil exploration leases that have now been frozen or cut altogether. Does that worry you?”

Manchin responded, “It does.”

Cavuto then asked, “I know you mentioned the 50/50 Senate and how close things are. But, the fact of the matter is, does this bleed and stumble from the top? Is a lot of this on the president?”

Manchin answered, “Well, they know. The president knows and his administration knows [that] I respectfully disagree with them. That was not the intent, and you cannot administer a piece of bill — legislation that you didn’t pass. You can’t basically let the floodgates open. The purpose of the IRA was to bring manufacturing back to America so we wouldn’t be dependent on allies — or not allies, but other countries –.”

Cavuto then cut in to say, “That’s not happening.”

Manchin responded, “Well, we’re bringing it back, but, basically, they’re basically dispersing more out and rewarding areas where we are still dependent on unreliable supply chains. That’s the difference I have. This bill is creating a lot of opportunity in my state and all across the country. The other thing is, is that — basically getting a handle on the rare earth minerals we need, also the processing, the manufacturing in America. That’s what this was all about. And also having enough energy to fight Putin’s war on energy against Ukraine and what he did to Europe, making sure that we are not going to allow our allies to go and depend on other parts of the world that won’t be as dependable and reliable.”

