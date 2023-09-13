Carville: Biden’s Age ‘a Water Cooler Issue with the Public’ — White House Has to Address It

Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Joe Biden’s age was a real concern with the American public.

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “David Ignatius is writing, he says this is not just a Fox News trope. He said it is the subject of dinner table conversations across America this summer. Does he have a point?”

Carville said, “Of course he does. One of the things I can come on your program and say is that’s Fox News made-up stuff. We need to pivot to the real issues and talk about infrastructure, education, and something else. It is not what David Ignatius thinks, or James Carville thinks, or some pundit thinks it is. The American public has real doubt about this. You can see it in poll after poll after poll.”

He added, “The White House gets frustrated for bringing it up but they won’t stop. This will continue to be an issue. And they’re going to have to figure a way to address it and address it forthrightly. To say this is not a real issue, you have to talk about something else. That doesn’t work. It is a water cooler issue with the public. It just is. I’m sorry.”

