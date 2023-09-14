Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Two-Tiered Justice System’ Indicting Hunter for Seemingly Violating Gun Laws Because He’s a Biden

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) stated that Hunter Biden appears to have violated federal gun laws that people are charged with violating, but “when you hear of the two-tiered justice system, I would argue that Hunter Biden is getting the worst of it because his last name is Biden, not the other way around.”

Goldman said, “Well, look, it is a crime that, in my ten years as a federal prosecutor I have never heard of being charged. The facts of it seem to be that he had a gun for eleven days and he lied in making that application for a gun, and that is the letter of the law. I am somewhat concerned as they are that they’re — that what changed the prosecutor’s mind may have been some of the political influence. But, at the end of the day, Anderson, if Hunter Biden committed crimes, he should be held accountable for them. But those crimes and that investigation should remain in the Department of Justice, in the court of law.”

He added, “I’ve never heard of this charge being brought. I understand it is occasionally brought here and there. But in the discretion — I was in the Southern District of New York, we looked for felons who were in possession of guns. We did not look for people who were subject to substance abuse for eleven days in the possession of a gun. So, this is unusual, and when you hear of the two-tiered justice system, I would argue that Hunter Biden is getting the worst of it because his last name is Biden, not the other way around.”

