Newsom: Government Shouldn’t Decide if People Have Abortions, ‘Canard’ to Say Dems Don’t Support Limits

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of “The Source,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that it’s a “canard” to say Democrats support no limits on abortion while also repeatedly stating that it’s not up to the government to decide if people have abortions. Although Newsom did say he believes in limits at viability, he stated almost immediately after that “In those rare and extremely rare and personal circumstances, one thing I absolutely believe, Donald Trump shouldn’t be making that decision, I sure as hell should not be making that decision. That’s a decision for the mother” to make.

CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash asked, “Another issue is abortion. You have probably heard more and more Republicans, including Donald Trump, who, just over the weekend, accused Democrats of supporting abortion rights up to and after birth. Can you be clear about –.”

Newsom then cut in to say, “What does that mean, after birth? Abortion after birth? It’s made up. It’s a political –.”

Bash then cut in to ask, “Well, can you just be clear about what limits on abortion should be?”

Newsom responded, “It’s a political thing. People are not seeking abortion at the end of the cycle –.”

Bash then cut in to ask, “What is the policy? What should it be?”

Newsom answered, “The policy, it’s not up to Donald Trump or me. It’s up to you, to women, that have to bear that responsibility uniquely and distinctively. And the reality is, it’s a canard. It’s a political frame. It’s total B.S., and it’s exactly where they need to go because they know they’ve gone too far on the other side –.”

Bash then cut in to ask, “But there has to be some kind — well, let me just talk about your state of California. As you well know, there is a law on the books that preceded you that says that you can have an abortion up until viability, which is about 24 weeks. Is that something that you support personally?”

Newsom responded, “That’s in a statute in the State of California. That said, there was a constitutional amendment that we placed on the ballot that has some nuance in it. And so, that’s an area that’s being adjudicated in public opinion and likely will ultimately be adjudicated in courts.”

Bash then followed up, “So, is it the government’s role then –.” Newsom interjected, “It’s not our role to make that decision.”

Bash then followed up again, “So, there should be nothing on the books?”

Newsom responded, “This is a canard. This is a false flag. This is where they need to go in order to get out of the mess they’ve created, because they don’t believe in fundamental choice and freedom for women. They don’t, period, full stop. And this whole issue is a political issue. And so, with respect, I’m not surprised that Donald Trump is saying this. This is exactly what you’ll hear every single one of them say next week down at the Reagan Library. And, at the end of the day, those examples are so extreme, so rare, when you have literally viability issues that are deeply personal and painful. Others have said it more eloquently than I have, after you’ve picked out the name of the baby and then you’re forced to make this terrible decision at the end of the term, and to exploit that for political purposes offends me.”

Bash then asked, “I just want to be clear, because people are going to be listening very carefully to what you’re saying. You do not believe it is the role of government nationally or state government to have any limits on the books legally?”

Newsom answered, “The State of California has long believed in viability. I’ve long believed in viability. We went forward with a constitutional amendment that’s created some questions as it relates to this. My point is, no one wants to see late, late-term abortions. No one is out there promoting that. That’s not what the Democratic Party’s position is. It’s not what my personal position is. In those rare and extremely rare and personal circumstances, one thing I absolutely believe, Donald Trump shouldn’t be making that decision, I sure as hell should not be making that decision. That’s a decision for the mother, the would-be mother and for her doctor and for [whichever] member of her family or priest believes it’s the right thing to do. And, beyond that, with all due respect, I call B.S. on this whole debate. It is purely a political canard.”

