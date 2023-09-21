Christie to Trump: ‘Stop Being a Coward,’ Hiding Behind ‘Your Failed Social Media Site’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump should stop being a “coward” by hiding behind his “failed social media site” instead of debating.

Christie said, “He doesn’t like when people stand up to him and call him out on the nonsense that he’s involved in. And I guess he had a bad night last night, maybe at some bad Chinese food or something, Wolf. Well, 11:30 at night, a little indigestion, decided to attack me.”

He continued, “Keep it coming, Donald. And by the way, if he had any guts, he’d get on the debate stage. And he’s got things to say about me. Stop hiding behind your social media site, your failed social media site, Donald, and start taking me on directly. Show up. Stop being a coward.”

Christie added, “If I had his record, I wouldn’t want to debate either. He said he was going to build a big, beautiful wall across the entire border of Mexico. He built 52 miles of new wall in four years. He said Mexico was going to pay for it, they never did. He said he was going to repeal and replace Obamacare. He had a Republican Congress. He couldn’t get it done. That’s not a record to be proud of.”

He concluded, “He also led to Joe Biden becoming the president of the United States. Lots of Republicans like me object to that as well, and we want to win the White House back. He’s afraid to get on the stage lastly because he doesn’t want to face me. I prepared him for the debates in 2016, in 2020, he knows what that’s like. He doesn’t want the American people to see it. I do. ”

