DNC Chair: GOP Trying to Impeach Biden ‘For Standing up for’ Hunter

During an interview with ABC News Live on Wednesday, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison responded to efforts to impeach President Joe Biden by wondering, “Are we going to impeach a President for being a good father, for standing up for your child?”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Hunter Biden, I understand that he’s not on the ballot, but are you concerned at all that his case and House efforts on impeaching Biden could be a distraction for your party and for the President during what’s sure to be a competitive general election?”

Harrison responded, “Are we going to impeach a President for being a good father, for standing up for your child? I have two boys that I love oh so dearly. And sometimes they do things good, sometimes they don’t do things so good. But I will always stand with my sons, because I love them as a father. Joe Biden loves his son, as a father. And he’s going to stick with him. That’s what we all do as parents. We try our very best to do our very best for our kids. Sometimes, they will fall down. Sometimes, they will pick themselves up. But Joe Biden…is just like all of us, we’re going to always be with our kids.”

