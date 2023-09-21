NBC’s Dilanian: Garland Dodged ‘Important’ Questions on Statute of Limitations Expiring with Hunter

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Daily,” NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian stated that Attorney General Merrick Garland gave “convenient” answers about not being able to comment on pending investigations due to DOJ policy and not being involved in the details of cases where there are special counsels, and noted that Garland dodged “legitimate questions” about claims made by IRS whistleblowers about the statute of limitations expiring on certain potential criminal offenses committed by Hunter Biden.

Dilanian said, “So, we did learn that Merrick Garland says that President Biden did not order that Donald Trump be indicted. … That was about the only specific question that Merrick Garland answered definitively with a yes or a no. Everything else he punted, he said, — rightfully so — that Justice Department policy does not allow him to comment on these pending investigations, and moreover, he’s not involved in the details, that’s why he appointed special counsels. So, it was both a convenient answer for him and a frustrating answer for Republicans.”

He added, “There [were] a lot of Hunter Biden questions though, because there are legitimate questions about those claims made by those IRS whistleblowers and you heard…about the statute of limitations expiring. That’s actually an important question. There [were] some alleged crimes that Hunter Biden may have been involved in where the statute — so they can’t be prosecuted now because the prosecutors didn’t act in time and these investigators are saying that was either intentional or negligent and Merrick Garland didn’t answer those questions.”

