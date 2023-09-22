Al Sharpton: Lack of Gun Legislation Is ‘Arming Bigots’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that he believed a “lack” of gun legislation in the United States was a civil rights issue because society was “arming bigots.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Kamala Harris will lead this effort. She spoke today about witnessing firsthand the impacts of gun violence during her time as a prosecutor and attorney general.”

Sharpton said, “Absolutely. The fact that she has an effective background as a prosecutor, she wasn’t just holding the title, and dealt with this in California, dealt with it when she was D.A. of San Francisco. It was a good choice of the president to put her there. And I know she’ll be all in.”

He continued, “This is the most dangerous time, particularly for young people, that we have seen in American history. And yet, you have almost a wall there of people saying, no, we’re not giving up our AR-15s, we’re not giving up not even background checks.”

Sharpton added, “We just had the hate killing in Jacksonville, Florida. This guy had an AR-15. So even whether you want to look at it from advocating in terms of civil rights, advocating just on guns, it weighs in because people cannot do mass killings unless they have mass instruments. We are arming bigots, we are arming people that are not respectful of the United States citizens. All of these people are being armed by a lack of legislation.”

