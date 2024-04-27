Exclusive — Lee Zeldin: New York Has Been Trending Right; Donald Trump Should ‘Keep the Strategy Up’

The state of New York has been trending right, and former President Donald Trump should “keep the strategy up,” former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said during an appearance on Breitbart New Saturday.

“There’s so much to unpack here. First is we’ve seen this trend in New York, where each year since Joe Biden came into office, the state has been trending right,” Zeldin, a former gubernatorial candidate in the Empire State said.

It is single-party rule in Albany with a supermajority of Democrats, Zeldin said, explaining that the state is dealing with prosecutors funded by George Soros. There are also pro-criminal laws such as cashless bail and the migrant crisis, and Biden’s approval numbers are suffering and “in the tank.”

LISTEN:

“Biden’s numbers aren’t good,” he said, explaining that as the state is trending right and Trump is forced to spend weeks inside of New York due to his criminal trial at the hands of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, he is making the most of his time.

Trump is “smart,” Zeldin said, noting that the former president is “going into these different communities and meeting voters, and it should continue as long as he’s going to be forced to stay in New York over these next few weeks.”

“He should continue to do these events. Going to the bodega … a very smart move [for] that Dominican community, especially. I expect President Trump to win even though they are Democrats. He should go into the Asian American community … There are different types of ethnic communities. You can go down to Brighton Beach in South Brooklyn — heavily Democrat — they’re voting for President Trump. We won in our 2022 governor’s race the Asian American vote, even though they’re majority Democrat. We won the Orthodox Jewish vote down in Brooklyn, Williamsburg, and Borough Park and Crown Heights. President Trump should be able to carry that area heavily,” Zeldin said, walking listeners through the strategy.

Zeldin said it is crucial to also work different parts of the state but noted that the former president “only becomes more and more popular as you get further away from New York City.”

“I think it’s smart for him to just continue to lean into this. I would say a bonus is that it’s sending a message across the entire country. This isn’t just isolated into some local community. When you show up to one of these campaign events, word spreads all across the entire country. They see this video of President Trump receiving support from these different Democrat groups, and that resonates all across America,” Zeldin said, encouraging Trump to “keep the strategy up.”

“I’m willing to do everything in my power to help him. He seems to be in great spirits despite the other side trying to take him down,” Zeldin added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.