Alleged Burglar Transported to Hospital After Arizona Homeowner Opens Fire

A homeowner in Surprise, Arizona, shot and wounded one of two alleged burglary suspects shortly after 4:00 a.m. Monday.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that officers responded to the scene and took both suspects into custody. The suspect who had been shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects was identified as 19-year-old Kason Nelson. The name of the second was not released, as he is a juvenile.

AZ Family noted that Nancy McCraven, the homeowner’s neighbor, said, “It’s almost unthinkable, especially in the early morning hours. You never think it’s going to happen, especially in a nice quiet neighborhood like this and it’s always quiet.”

On Wednesday, Surprise Police released more information about the incident:

During the investigation, detectives learned that the homeowner involved is currently renting to a tenant who knows the suspects. The suspects told investigators, under Miranda Warnings, that they came to visit the tenant. However, Surprise Police detectives, with assistance from the K-9 unit, located a firearm and other items indicating the suspects were intending to commit a burglary.

Nineteen-year-old Nelson “is accused of several felonies.”

