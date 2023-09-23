Netanyahu: ‘Iran Should Be Prevented in Every Possible Manner from Getting Nuclear Weapons’

Friday on FNC’s “Special Report,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to recent remarks from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) vowing his nation would reciprocate should Iran achieve nuclear armaments.

Netanyahu argued MBS’s comments underscored the need to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Partial transcript as follows:

BAIER: Another thing the crown prince said is this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: If they get one, will you?

BIN SALMAN: If they get one, we have to get one, for security reason and for balancing power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: What do you think about that?

NETANYAHU: I think they shouldn’t get one. I think Iran should be prevented in every possible manner from getting nuclear weapons.

I have devoted a bulk of my public service as prime minister to prevent that from happening. And we delayed it by quite a few years. But the jury is still out. We have to do everything we can. The most important thing that we can do, aside from crippling sanctions against Iran, snapping back the sanctions if Iran violated, as it has, the — its commitments, is to have a credible military threat against Iran.

And so I don’t think they should get it. And, if they don’t get it, we also will not be in this conundrum of other countries wanting to get nuclear capability, nuclear weapons capability.