GOP Rep. Burchett: I’ll ‘Look Strongly’ at McCarthy Ouster if He Deals with Democrats to Avert Shutdown

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he would “strongly” consider supporting removing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he made a spending deal with House Democrats.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “If Speaker McCarthy ultimately allows a deal to pass with Democratic votes, would you support ousting him from the speaker’s chair?”

Burchett said, “That would be something I would look strongly at.”

He added, “If we do away with our duty that we said we were going to do — they’re all talk about this promise that he made with Biden a year ago. What about the promise that we made to the American public? That we were going to be responsible Americans? We are going to be governing over a pile of rubble if we’re not careful.”

Burchett concluded, “Our financial ship is sinking, and the American public needs to realize all of these fancy titles — CRs and omnibus that confuse the American public — are not working. The curtains off, we need to do our duty. We should be back in Washington right now and dealing with it. But what are we doing when they send us home?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN