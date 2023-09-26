‘Somebody Better Wake the F-ck Up’: Carville Warns Biden Is Losing to Trump

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville said Sunday on comedian Bill Maher’s “Club Random Podcast” that people need to “wake the f-ck up” when it comes to the 2024 election because President Joe Biden would lose to former President Donald Trump if the election were held this year.

Carville said, “Let’s assume the election was November the third of this year and the candidates are Joe Biden, the Democrat, Donald Trump, Republican, Joe Manchin and Larry Hogan, No Labels, and Cornel West. Trump would be a betting favorite. If I told you I would give you even money, you would not take that bet. All right. And so somebody better wake the fuck up.”

Maher said, “I might take even money. But you’re right. I’m totally on the same page.”

He continued, “In 2020, maybe he was the only one who could have beaten Trump, I think now he’s the only one who will lose to him.”

Maher added, “He cannot run for president. He’ll look bad in the debates. It’s too much. And he’s — I think, going to lose. He will be Ruth Bader Biden, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the presidency. It’s not a good look. And any 50-ish, not stupid woke Democrat with a D by their name. People just vote D and R, that person can win.”

Carville said, “Could win easily. If we had somebody under 60 and ran against Trump, we’d get 55%.”

