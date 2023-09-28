CNN’s Cooper: Why Is Hunter Having Money Wired from China Listing His Dad’s Address as Beneficiary Relevant?

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper wondered why House Republicans think the two 2019 wire transfers from Chinese nationals to Hunter Biden that listed his father’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address that Republicans say they uncovered is “relevant evidence, when, apparently, it doesn’t show that President Biden received any money or did anything illegal?”

Raskin responded, “Well, look, we’ve been dealing with this for the last eight months, Anderson, and there are dozens of Republicans, led really by Rep. Ken Buck, who was the Chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Colorado, and he’s a member of the House Freedom Caucus, but he just keeps saying, there’s nothing there. There’s no evidence. There’s no smoking gun. So, of course, the burden is on them to show something, so they have to take these memos, that keep showing the same thing over and over again, which is that Hunter Biden was involved in these various business deals and try to pretend that that has something to do with what they call the Biden crime family, which is a locution, which attempts to link Joe Biden to Hunter’s businesses. But of course, there’s a special counsel who’s working just on Hunter Biden. He’s already indicted Hunter Biden on gun charges. And that was the guy who was the U.S. attorney for Delaware appointed by Donald Trump. … They’ve got nothing on Joe Biden. But every day, there’s another counterfeit bombshell, which the media is supposed to get interested in.”

