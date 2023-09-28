Newsom: Our Taxes and Regulations Add About a Dollar to Gas Prices, But We’re Being Gouged

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) argued that gas prices in California are higher than prices in other states mostly because of price gouging, but acknowledged that taxes, environmental regulations, and California’s gas blend does add about $0.85 to the price.

Newsom said [relevant remarks begin around 2:40] that California has the “5th largest economy in the world. We had 7.8% GDP growth in 2021, and we dominate on innovation and entrepreneurial spirit” and a “$177.7 billion operating surplus over two fiscal years, and I just did an $18.5 billion tax rebate, the largest in American history, as we expanded universal health care and we’re providing more services, including, by the way, health insurance, which Ron Desantis apparently wasn’t even aware of the question.”

Later, after host Sean Hannity brought up the high gas prices in California, Newsom maintained that “Oil companies are screwing us.”

After Hannity countered that the price in California is higher than it is in other states, Newsom responded, “These oil companies are ripping us off.”

Hannity then asked, “They’re only ripping off California though?”

Newsom responded that prices in California are $2.06 higher than the average.

After Hannity asked if regulation and taxation are part of the problem, Newsom responded, “When you add the gas tax, you add cap and trade, and you add the low-carbon fuel standards, and then, periodically, add — and I’m being as transparent as I can be — and you add our unique blend, you get a differential around $0.85. That you can justify, not $2.06.”

