Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Can’t Be Happy at How GOP’s Impeachment Hearing Went

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed former President Donald Trump was unhappy with how the House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry is going.

Farah Griffin said, “I was watching clips of this yesterday because I think we were on air when it started, so I didn’t watch it in its entirety, but my first thought was, there is ketchup on the walls of Mar-a-Lago because Donald Trump could not have been happy with how that impeachment hearing went.”

She continued, “Their own witnesses, Jonathan Turley, admitted there is no evidence. And I think what I would say is this. I believe Hunter Biden reeks to high heaven. I think there’s corruption there. He’s been indicted. He’ll go through the judicial process. But if someone can tell me in three to four sentences what it is that Joe Biden did that rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, I’m all for it. I did not hear that.”

Farah Griffin added, “What you can’t take away from this moment, we are 72 hours from a government shutdown. Congress will shut down, by the way, Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden will effectively shut down if the government does, so he should decide which is more important to him. This means 1.3 million active duty troops won’t get paid, Capitol Police and Border Patrol won’t. I want to see fentanyl not coming across the board ever. Let’s pay our agents and keep the government open.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN