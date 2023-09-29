GOP Rep. Brandon Williams: ‘Fair’ Criticism that House GOP Hasn’t Passed Appropriations Bills Yet

On Thursday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) said that it is a “fair” criticism of House Republicans that they didn’t pass all the appropriations bills and haven’t done so right before the end of the fiscal year.

Williams responded to a viewer question on why House Republicans didn’t pass appropriations bills months ago by stating, “I’m not a part of the conversations about the timing of when bills go through, just to be clear. But I think that’s a fair question, why are we in a crisis…days before the end of the federal fiscal year, and have only passed one appropriations bill and have eleven still on the docket? I would have liked to have seen us either come back from August recess or to spend more time to get these done in an orderly fashion. So, reform — when I talk about reforming how we spend money, it’s not easy. So, all of this pain that is building up inside all of Congress, and including — and specifically in my conference, may be what we have to experience in order to get the reforms that we need. Overall, I would say that, going all the way back to December, the rules discussions that we had, the 15 votes for speaker, this has always been about…regular order and appropriations bills for spending. And it looks like that issue is still top of mind for everyone.”

