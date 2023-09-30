Cuellar: Biden Needs to Make Mexico ‘Do Its Job’ on Border Like Trump, Obama Did

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration needs to get “Mexico to do its job” along the southern border the same way President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump did in 2015 and 2019.

Cuellar said he wants to “make sure that we push security and immigration policies outside the one-yard line called the U.S.-Mexico border. If we can do it on their 20-yard line, it’s going to work a lot better. And that’s what we want to do. So, stop people before they get to the U.S. border. Otherwise, it’s going to be very difficult. So, let’s do the work outside in the southern part of Mexico and Guatemala, let’s work with Panama, let’s work with Colombia. But let’s secure those areas so people don’t come over to our U.S. border.”

Later, he added, “Well, look, let’s look at 2015 and 2019, President Obama and President Trump. Why did the numbers go down in 2015 and 2019? The main [reason] they went down was because Mexico was actually using their military folks at their southern border and they were stopping people before they came in. So, there is a way, like Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) and I are saying, there is a way that we can get Mexico to do more. It happened under President Obama in 2015. It happened under President Trump in 2019. We can do it now. But we’ve got to get Mexico to do its job at that southern border.”

