Lindsey Graham: Ousting McCarthy Would Be a ‘Disaster for the Future of the Republican Party’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that removing Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker would be a “disaster” for his party.

Graham said, “We had to keep the government open. We got 45 days to fix both problems. I listened to Kevin closely. There will come out of the Senate soon a bill that will have three legs to it: disaster funding. we need more, not less, robust funding for Ukraine to get them through the next fighting season, not $24 billion and a major effort to secure our border. I believe there’s bipartisan support in the Senate to do both, and it will go to the House hopefully in the next 30 days.”

He continued, “I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time. The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him. That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party. That’s not going to happen.”

He added, “Kevin has the overwhelming confidence of his membership. He worked to avoid a shutdown.”

Graham concluded, “He will help Ukraine, but he’s telling everybody in the country, including me, you better stand something over for the border for me to help Ukraine, and he’s right to make that demand. Understand that. You’re talking about, to be clear, a supplemental bigger than 24 billion dollars for Ukraine and a lot bigger in 45 days.

