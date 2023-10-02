Khanna: ‘Republican Chaos’ Is Worse than Bowman, He ‘Owned up to’ Pulling Alarm

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) reacted to Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulling a fire alarm and Bowman’s office suggesting talking points calling some Republican members of the House “Nazi members” by stating that there’s “no equivalence” between “an individual member of Congress and the Republican chaos where they aren’t able to keep the government open…and where they’re preventing us from getting things done with these motions to vacate.”

Khanna said, “I do want to point out there’s no equivalence between that case as an individual member of Congress and the Republican chaos where they aren’t able to keep the government open — that affects millions of Americans — and where they’re preventing us from getting things done with these motions to vacate. That said, the language of calling Republicans Nazis is completely wrong. I would never call people who I disagree with philosophically, ideologically a Nazi, which has historical connotations. And Rep. Bowman has apologized for that and said that that was inappropriate language and that has no place in the Congress. I also believe that he has been transparent in explaining why he pulled the fire alarm. He’s cooperating with the House administration. And there’s going to be a transparent inquiry into that, which he has owned up to.”

