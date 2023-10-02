Rep. Jamaal Bowman Throws Staffer Under the Bus for ‘Nazi’ Controversy in Bizarre Non-Apology

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is seen in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act vote on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty
Bradley Jaye

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) issued a defiant statement Monday blaming a staff member for referencing “Nazi” Republicans in a talking points memo sent by his office to every Democrat House member.

Bowman’s memo urged his colleagues to come to his defense after he reportedly pulled a fire alarm in the Capitol complex Saturday to delay a vote to prevent a government shutdown.

The Brooklyn Congressman’s bizarre non-apology acknowledged the “inappropriate” usage of the term, which he claimed was used “without [his] consent,” while specifying the instances in which the term should be used.

“I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent,” Bowman, or his staffer, tweeted from his official account. “I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis.”

The embattled lawmaker, by throwing his staffer under the bus, seemed to suggest that the memo was sent without his consent. Bowman has called Democratic colleagues insisting that he did not approve the statement, according to Politico.

Bowman has hurled the charged term at his opponents before. In March, the Congressman called political commentator Michael Knowles “a Nazi hellbent on keeping only white men alive and in power” for his opposition to transgenderism.

The Congressman continues to insist he pulled the fire alarm either by “accident” or because he thought the switch would open the door, claims discredited by exclusive Breitbart News reporting that Bowman threw to the ground two signs warning that the doors were for emergency use only before running to another floor to exit the building.

Clock rom top right: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) (top left) with photos of the Capitol Hill fire alarm he is accused of pulling and the photo released by Capitol Hill police of the person pulling the alarm (bottom right). (Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images; BNN)

