Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) issued a defiant statement Monday blaming a staff member for referencing “Nazi” Republicans in a talking points memo sent by his office to every Democrat House member.

Bowman’s memo urged his colleagues to come to his defense after he reportedly pulled a fire alarm in the Capitol complex Saturday to delay a vote to prevent a government shutdown.

The Brooklyn Congressman’s bizarre non-apology acknowledged the “inappropriate” usage of the term, which he claimed was used “without [his] consent,” while specifying the instances in which the term should be used.

“I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent,” Bowman, or his staffer, tweeted from his official account. “I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis.”

I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent. I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis. https://t.co/DUi92VpUia — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 2, 2023

The embattled lawmaker, by throwing his staffer under the bus, seemed to suggest that the memo was sent without his consent. Bowman has called Democratic colleagues insisting that he did not approve the statement, according to Politico.

I'm told Bowman has called fellow Dems that he did *not* approve this statement It was sent to press sec list serv by his staff https://t.co/uVvRCBSlaR — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 2, 2023

Bowman has hurled the charged term at his opponents before. In March, the Congressman called political commentator Michael Knowles “a Nazi hellbent on keeping only white men alive and in power” for his opposition to transgenderism.

Michael Knowles is a Nazi hellbent on keeping only white men alive and in power. We cannot allow him and others to push their evil agenda and we must stand up for the transgender rights. CPAC has made one thing clear this year – they support a future run by Nazis like Knowles. https://t.co/pxH2yccecd — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 7, 2023

The Congressman continues to insist he pulled the fire alarm either by “accident” or because he thought the switch would open the door, claims discredited by exclusive Breitbart News reporting that Bowman threw to the ground two signs warning that the doors were for emergency use only before running to another floor to exit the building.

