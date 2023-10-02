NBC’s Haake: Bowman May Have Been ‘Confused’ — Difficult to Conclusively Know Why He Pulled Alarm

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake stated that it’s “possible” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) “was confused” when he pulled a fire alarm on Saturday and it’s “hard to see how” the investigation into the incident “could be conclusive.” But Republicans “want to kind of see how far they can run the trail on this here.”

Haake said, “This all happened Saturday when this vote was getting rushed to the floor. Democrats had asked for 90 minutes even to consider this 70-page bill. They weren’t given that. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was using his ability as Leader to extend time on the floor, basically the House version of a filibuster to buy time. Bowman was on his way to the floor. He says he pulled this fire alarm thinking it would open this door in one of the House office buildings that was locked. Look, there are some doors in the office buildings that are open during the week and locked on the weekends. It is possible he was confused as he claims. Republicans think this was all a stall tactic, a stunt, if you will, to try to delay things. There will be an investigation, Andrea. It’s hard to see how it could be conclusive. But Republicans want to make this — they want to kind of see how far they can run the trail on this here. So, we have not heard the last about fire alarm-gate from this weekend. Stay tuned there.”

