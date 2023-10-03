Cuellar on D.C. Carjacking: ‘Young Punks with Guns’ Stole My Car, Phone and Sushi

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports” that it was “young punks with guns” who carjacked him on Monday night about a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

Cuellar said, “I was coming in from the Capitol. I parked in front of my apartment complex. When I was getting out three guys came up with guns and I quickly analyzed the situation. I have a black belt in karate, so you have to think about what to do, and a guy to the right had a gun and the guy to the left had a gun and there was a guy behind me. I gave them the car keys and they took off. In a couple hours, they were able to recover my phone and car.”

He continued, “I want to thank the Capitol Police and Metro Police for doing their job. That’s one of the reasons I support law enforcement because they do a good job.”

He added, “You can tell they were young folks. I hate to say this, but they were young punks with guns.”

Cuellar concluded, “Within minutes, both the Capitol Police and Metro Police were there. I want to thank them. They moved very, very fast. Like I said, they were able to recover the car and my phone within a couple hours. But what really got me upset, they stole my sushi. That’s what got me upset.”

