FNC’s Hannity Claims Effort Underway to ‘Draft’ Trump to Be Speaker

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker by a 216-210 vote, with eight joining House Democrats to approve Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) motion to vacate.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s Hannity, host Sean Hannity claimed some House Republicans were making an effort “draft” former President Donald Trump as a potential McCarthy replacement.

“History on Capitol Hill tonight,” Hannity said. “Eight Republican lawmakers joining all 208 House Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker — first time in our nation’s history. And McCarthy will not seek the Speakership again.

“Now, sources telling me at this hour some House Republicans have been in contact with and has started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next speaker,” he said. “And I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary, if it is needed.”

