Michael Cohen: ‘Petulant Child’ Trump Will Violate Gag Order by Tomorrow Morning

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the former president would violate his gag order issued in a New York business fraud case by Wednesday morning.

Anchor Katie Phang asked, “How quickly will Donald Trump violate this gag order?”

Cohen said, “Probably before we all wake up. You know, the problem with Donald is he’s like a petulant child. As soon as you tell him, ‘You cannot do this,’ he’s going to figure out a way to do it. It becomes his nature. If you tell him no, he wants to turn around and say, ‘I can do whatever I want. I’m more important, I’m bigger, I’m stronger than you, I’m going to do anything that I want.'”

He continued, “I would have liked to have seen from Judge Engoron what type of penalties that he would impose. Rest assured, before this trial is over, there are going to be multiple violations by Donald because, again, he can’t help himself. And you know what? It’s more than just the clerk or the staff of the court. We’ve already seen now, he’s already done it to Fani Willis, he’s already done it to Tish James, he’s done it to Alvin Bragg, he’s done it to Jack Smith, he’s done it to myself. He’s done it to a whole slew of individuals.”

Cohen concluded, “These MAGA maniacs who are reading into what Trump is saying, even though it may not be as overt as you think, they’re reading it the way that they want to, and they put your life, they put your family’s life, they put everyone in danger. That’s what Donald is doing. He’s sending one of those mob-like codes in order to obstruct justice and witness tamper.”

