ABC’s Sara Haines: Trump Has Been a ‘Jerkoff’ Since the 1980s

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump had been a “jerkoff” since the 1980s during a discussion about the limited gag order placed on Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron in the New York fraud case.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yesterday I asked a question about when you-know-who would be held accountable for his threats and trash talk to people. It’s been answered. The judge presiding over his fraud case slapped a limited gag order on him then ordered him to delete a social media post where he attacked a law clerk. My question is this: why is he continuously allowed? Because I thought if it was an elected official, those threats were taken very differently and dealt with very differently?”

Haines said, “You guys remember that Biff from Back to the Future, was based on Donald Trump.”

She continued, “So think about what he was like in 1983 when he was a jerkoff like doing what he does. Nothing’s changed.”

As her co-hosts laughed, Haines asked, “Can I not say that?”

Goldberg said, “You cannot.”

Haines said, “That wasn’t even a swear.”

She added, “I have no words left. I feel like Donald Trump.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “We’re gagging you.”

