Chip Roy: ‘We Are Going to Unify — We’re Going to Get Through This and Come Together’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said he believed the in the long run that Republicans would patch up their differences in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s ousting as Speaker of the House earlier in the day.

The Texas Republican lawmaker contrasted his party to that of the opposing Democratic Party and argued unity is necessary to push back against it.

“Look, and to be here with Jamie, and look, the fact of the matter is the Democratic Party has no interest in working with us to solve any of the problems the American people are facing,” he said. “They don’t want to solve the problem of crime in the nation’s capital that led to one of our colleagues, Democrat, getting carjacked to mere nine blocks away from here. They don’t want to deal with open borders. They don’t want to deal with the fentanyl pouring into Texas. They don’t want to deal with, you know, pushing back on China. They don’t want to deal with the woke agenda, killing our military.”

“They don’t want to deal with any of the pressing issues of the day, so it is left to us to govern,” Roy continued. “It is left to the 221 of us to figure out how to get it done. And if we have some minor agree — disagreements or even major disagreements in our party, then some of that spills out into the open. I wish we had pursued the path of the legislation that we put forward last week. We should have. I don’t know who be against if you’re a conservative, cutting 30 percent from the federal bureaucracy and targeting border security with the strong HR2 bill which we all work together to pass. I wish we had done that. But right now, I’m focused like a laser on moving forward, Sean. We are going to unify. We’re going to get through this and come together because we’ve got to go stand up for the American people to make sure that we secure the border of the United States, cut spending, make sure we address the frankly the ongoing proxy wars in Ukraine, and not go down that road very far.”

“And we’ve got to make sure that we stand up for the people who sent us here to push back on the Democratic agenda,” he added. “So I’m focused like a laser on that. I’m not leaving town right now. I’m here. I think we need to do our job. We shouldn’t adjourn. We should stay here and do what the American people sent us here to do. And we’re not going to be distracted from that, in my opinion.”

