Chris Christie: Secret-Spewing Trump ‘Unfit’ for the Presidency

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that he believed former President Donald Trump was “unfit” to be president of the United States.

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “When you hear that Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a member of Mar-a-Lago and an Australian national, I mean, what’s your reaction to that?”

Christie said, “It just shows you how unfit he is for the presidency. I mean, it’s just that simple. I mean, you know, this is him though. He wants to show off. He wants to make himself seem important. It’s not enough for him to have been the former president of the United States. He has to spew secrets, sensitive information, to people to show off on the, you know, balcony at Mar-a-Lago.”

He continued, “It’s both completely unthinkable but also completely typical at the same time. aIt’s why he does not have the temperament, the self-control, the self-discipline to be president of the United States.”

Christie added, “The can’t shut up. he can’t help himself. if he thinks it’s going make him look good or important or in the know for a second to somebody, he does it. he’s done it his whole life. he’s never been able to keep a secret. And even when he has access to some of the most important secrets in our country, he can’t help himself.”

