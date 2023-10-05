Glaude: ‘So Many’ Americans Are Monsters Who Want to Keep Women, LGBTQ in Their Place

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that “so many of our fellow Americans” were monsters who wanted to keep women and the LGBTQ community “in their place.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I think the test again is for the rest of us. Right? Trump won in ’16.”

She added, “He’s accelerated rhetoric from 2016 to this poisoning of the blood rhetoric because he knows that the violent rhetoric and the arming of America and the xenophobia is a his only pathway to winning.”

Glaude said, “Trump is who he is. We know who he is, and we know why he’s making these appeals. And those appeals have traction, get traction, because there are folks out here who believe that their losing hold of the country.”

He continued, “And part of the problem, Nicolle, is that Trump is easy in our melodramatic framing, right? He’s the villain. He’s easy. What’s difficult is that so many of our fellow Americans buy into this. And the idea of America that they have, the idea of America that is circulating in their minds doesn’t include people like me. It questions folk like Jonathan. It wants to keep women in their place, LGBTQ, we can go on and on and on.”

Glaude added, “Trump is easy. The hard part is to put forward a vision of the country that actually responds to what we know is circulating among the people we love. I’m just, I’m sorry. I’m trying to wrap my mind around it and it just seems to me that we don’t want to face what we know we should face. And that’s the monster in the mirror. Which is us.”

