J.D. Vance: Capitol Hill Turmoil ‘Should Serve as a Wake-Up Call to the Ukraine First Caucus’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said the upheaval in the Capitol should serve as a warning to those who support more U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Vance told host Laura Ingraham, urged viewers to express their disapproval to members of Congress.

“Yeah, it’s really ridiculous, Laura,” he said. “And by the way, the American people, especially conservatives, are completely fed up with it. You can go through the list of every single problem: the border, the fentanyl problem, the crime problem, the high inflation. All of these things are far more important to the American people as they should be than defending the border of Ukraine. We have to be honest with ourselves about the corruption of that country. But even if it was a perfect country, there are problems here at home that deserve our focus and deserve the attention of the government of this country.”

“What happened last week in both the House and the Senate should serve as a wake-up call to the Ukraine First Caucus on Capitol Hill,” Vance added. “The American people are over it. So, there may be some way, Laura, for them to try to shove another $70 or 80 billion in Ukraine funding down the throats of the House and the Senate. They’re going to have to fight through me to get it done. But more importantly, they’re going to have to overcome the frustration of the American people. This is really the fight of the next couple of weeks. The uni-party is really going to drive this Ukraine stuff home. People need to wake up. They need to call their congressmen. And they need to push back against putting the interests of a country 6,000 miles away ahead of our own.”

