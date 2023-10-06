TX Border Mayor: Remain in Mexico, Deportations Are the Only Fixes to Migrant Surge

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rio Grande City, TX Mayor Joel Villareal stated that the only things that will actually work with the current migrant influx are removing people quickly and the Remain in Mexico policy. He also argued that catch and release endangers national security and we’re putting people in danger.

Villareal argued that the part of the wall the Biden administration is building won’t work.

He continued, “When we have influxes, really the only thing that works is, one, expedited removals, and two, Remain in Mexico. Now, Remain in Mexico is not a permanent solution to our broken immigration system. But, during the influxes, we need to make sure that we exercise caution against our global enemies exploiting our broken immigration system to inflict pain on America. So, we must, because when we have — when our migrant processing capabilities are compromised, it does jeopardize national security.”

He added, “I’ve called out Gov. Abbott on certain issues. I’ve called [out] President Biden and others, President Trump, as well. At the end of the day, we have to address this. Unfortunately, for decades, we’ve been seeing the same issue play out, and we continue to play the same song and dance, and it’s unfortunate. … [T]he United States of America, the greatest country in the world, lacks the political will for comprehensive immigration reform. And, by the way, this is an issue, the White House, Congress, it’s all convoluted. And, unfortunately, we don’t bridge the political divide. And why is that the case? When you’re looking at this whole concept of political gain, all these — both parties, by the way, engage on this debate on immigration and border security and they don’t do anything about it.”

Villareal further stated that there are sections where a wall would be useful, but not across the entire border, and that catch and release is a danger to national security.

